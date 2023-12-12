(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Treat Yourself this Holiday Season with Hysek Iconic Timepieces







Dubai, United Arab Emirates (December 11, 2023) – Treat yourself this festive season with Hysek luxury timepieces embodying the subtle alliance between bold design and high-end watch-making know-how.

Synonym of creativity, technicality, and quality, Hysek Swiss brand enjoys a prestigious position in high-end timepieces with unique designs inspired by the brand's robust and daring personality.



IO 47mm chronograph & dual time represents a top choice for connoisseurs and discerning individuals eager to differentiate themselves and emphasize their originality. This unique steel watch is self-winding mechanical with a 47mm diameter and 14mm height, metal strap and steel buckle.



It can perfectly match with Verdict cufflink made of black PVD and steel with a 19mm diameter and 19mm height, and Verdict palladium pen with a 141mm length and 10mm height.



Hysek is an independent and unconventional Swiss watch brand combining artistic design and technical prowess, The brand has expanded very quickly and with the opening of its manufacture in Switzerland in 2007, the company enforced its position as a major player in the watch industry with an exclusive boutique for the brand in Dubai Mall, UAE showcasing Hysek prestigious collections such as Abyss, Kilada, Furtif, and IO.





