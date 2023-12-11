(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bicycle Market is expected to witness significant growth, projected to increase by USD 22.69 billion between 2022 and 2027, with an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.32%.

New York, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bicycle Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the global industry, detailing trends, market drivers, and key factors shaping the landscape between 2023 and 2027. It highlights the growing recognition of cycling's health benefits, environmental advantages, and economic appeal. The report presents performance metrics for diverse bicycle segments, acknowledges potential challenges, and emphasizes the substantial contributions of regions like APAC to market growth. Additionally, it profiles major industry players, providing valuable insights for strategic decision-making within the dynamic bicycle market.





What is the projected growth rate and size of the Bicycle Market from 2023 to 2027?

The Bicycle Market is expected to witness significant growth, projected to increase by USD 22.69 billion between 2022 and 2027 , with an accelerated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.32%.

Could you provide an overview of the Bicycle Market?

The Bicycle Market encompasses diverse segments driven by the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling. It contributes to improved health by offering exercise opportunities, reducing risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle, and pollution, and positioning bicycles as a cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation alternative.

What factors are driving the growth of the Bicycle Market?

Health benefits associated with regular cycling, environmental concerns, and the cost-effectiveness of bicycles as a mode of transport are significant drivers stimulating market expansion. The market's growth is fueled by a rising global consciousness about health, environmental sustainability, and cost-efficient transportation.

What performance metrics are crucial for bicycles in different segments?

Key metrics vary based on bicycle types. For on-road and track bicycles, factors like efficiency, lightweight frames, thin tires, and aerodynamic design play pivotal roles. Off-road and hybrid bicycles focus on durability, traction, and adaptability for varying terrains. Understanding these metrics helps in aligning the product with user needs.

What trends are shaping the Bicycle Market growth?

The dominance of the on-road and track bicycle segment, with APAC's significant contribution to market growth, highlights the trend toward cycling for both recreation and transportation. The market's growth is driven by factors such as rising health consciousness, urbanization, and initiatives promoting cycling events and communities.

Are there any challenges affecting the growth of the Bicycle Market?

While the market exhibits substantial growth prospects, challenges related to infrastructure, safety concerns, and varying preferences in different regions might be restraints. These factors could impact market growth and adoption rates in certain areas.

Which segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the Bicycle Market by end-users?

The market expects growth in both adult and children's segments as cycling gains popularity among different age groups. Moreover, the availability of bicycles through diverse distribution channels, both offline and online, contributes to market expansion.

Which region is estimated to contribute significantly to the Bicycle Market growth?

APAC is expected to be the primary contributor, accounting for 51% of the global market growth. Factors such as increasing health consciousness, environmental concerns, and initiatives promoting cycling events propel the market's growth in this region.

Can you provide an overview of the major companies in the Bicycle Market?

The Bicycle Market comprises a fragmented landscape with several significant players, including Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Hero Cycles Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchully Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., SB Bike, Fiido, VAAN, and Vassla AB. These companies employ various strategies to bolster their market presence, responding to evolving consumer demands.

