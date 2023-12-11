Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Josep Borrell (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. On December 11,
2023, as part of a working visit to Brussels, Foreign Minister of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the High Representative of the
European Union (EU) for External Relations and Security
Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission Josep Borrell, Trend reports citing the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Bilateral relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan,
including within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, as well
as the current situation in the region were discussed during the
meeting.
At the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The
positive impact of recent confidence-building measures on the
process of normalizing relations between the two countries was
noted
The minister said that the mediation efforts of the President of
the European Council Charles Michel in the normalization process
are highly appreciated by Azerbaijan. He emphasized that, despite
this, biased statements by some EU officials undermine the
impartial mediating role of the European Union in this process.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the establishment of
good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on
mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, is the
only path to peace, stability and security in the South
Caucasus.
Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were
discussed during the meeting.
