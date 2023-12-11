GBM And Siemens Collaborate To Secure Digital Industries For A More Sustainable GCC

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Signed at the sidelines of COP28, the partnership will enable more organizations in the region to benefit from both parties' expertise in automation, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end digital solutions provider and Siemens, a global leader in technology, have announced a collaborative effort to support more industries within the GCC to hone their competitive edge while supporting their sustainability ambitions. The collaboration was signed between both parties on the sidelines of COP28, being hosted now in Dubai, UAE.

Under the agreement, Siemens and GBM will develop new go-to-market strategies for creating and supplying transformative solutions in automation, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. These solutions will be tailored to a wide variety of industry applications, from utility grid distribution to water management and power generation.

A key focus of the collaboration is ensuring state-of-the-art Operational Technology (OT) security for devices, products, and applications within digital industries. Guided by the principles of Zero Trust and tapping into GBM Shield-the company's flagship cyber defense program, the latest advancements in threat detection, vulnerability assessments, and risk mitigation will be made available to more organizations in the GCC as they pursue their digital transformation agendas.

The memorandum comes at a time when the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that digital technologies have the potential to cut global emissions in the three highest emitting sectors-including the energy sector-by 20% by 2050. Meanwhile, WEF notes that intelligent automation has the potential to carve a“new pathway” toward achieving both sustainable economies and the energy transition.

Mike Weston, CEO at GBM, stated:“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Siemens, and to contribute to global sustainability goals amidst the ongoing COP28 discussions. Our collective strengths will not only redefine the digital landscape, but also fortify the cybersecurity infrastructure in the region. This effort exemplifies GBM's steadfast dedication to shaping a future where technology innovation and sustainability converge; creating lasting value for local industries and communities. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for operational and sustainability excellence.”

Mohammed Khalifa, CEO – Digital Industries for Middle East at Siemens, said:“Our collaboration with GBM marks another milestone in Siemens' drive to advance sustainable industrial innovation in the Middle East. We aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that support industries to enhance their operations and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape. Our unique portfolio for Digital Industries, combined with GBM's extensive regional expertise, will help empower more organizations to thrive in the digital economy of the future.”

Hani Nofal, General Manager and Head of Technology at GBM, added:“Collaboration is essential to address the needs of an ever-changing market. It is why GBM and Siemens are bringing together our strengths in areas like Industrial IoT (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and OT cybersecurity. As more organizations, especially those in the manufacturing and resources industries integrate IT and OT, the potential for cyber criminals to impact physical systems becomes a reality. This complexity is alleviated with GBM Shield, our most innovative next-generation cyber defense program that utilizes a platform approach to OT cybersecurity, helping to pave the way for organizations in the region to embrace digital technologies securely.”

Following this key milestone, both organizations visited the Green Zone to explore the Siemens Showcase highlighting how digital technologies enable us to decarbonize – scaling sustainability impact.