Ukraine, Azerbaijan Fms Discuss Peace Formula, Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan Dmytro Kuleba and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy posted this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“It was good to meet with my Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and our bilateral cooperation. I reiterated Ukraine's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as initiatives to develop regional cooperation in the space between the Caspian and Black Seas,” Kuleba wrote.

As reported, the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place in Brussels today. At the beginning of the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the European officials to brief the European partners on the situation in Ukraine and its reform efforts on the path to EU membership.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to coordinate the positions of the member states on relations with Ukraine, in particular, on the start of membership negotiations and the allocation of EUR 50 billion of financial support until 2027, as well as on increasing military aid for Ukraine. As expected, these issues will be discussed at the end of this week at the level of EU heads of state and government, who will meet in Brussels in the format of the European Council on December 14-15.