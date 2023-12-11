Exclusive Markets Is Proudly ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certified By MSECB For Unparalleled Commitment To Information Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Exclusive Markets has successfully fulfilled with the stringent standards requirement?set by the MSECB to obtain the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification, which is a widely accepted benchmark for information security management systems. By actively identifying and reducing information security risks, the organization has ensured a safe trading environment for its users.



MSECB, known for its rigorous evaluation processes, conducted a comprehensive assessment of Exclusive Markets' information security management system. A wide range of topics were evaluated, with a focus on compliance with international industry standards, including policies, processes, and controls. The certification process serves as a testament to Exclusive Markets' dedication to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information.



Quote From Exclusive Markets CMO Hemant Kumar



Exclusive Markets always prioritized the security and trust of traders. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification validates relentless efforts to uphold the highest standards in information security. In an era where digital threats are constantly evolving, this certification affirms dedication to providing a secure and seamless trading experience for valued users.



Modern technology has long been a guarantee of Exclusive Markets, which provides traders with an unparalleled platform that skilfully combines cutting-edge functionality with intuitive user interfaces and numerous trading instruments, including, Forex trading, commodities, CFD Stocks, etc. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification aligns seamlessly with Exclusive Markets' mission to provide traders with an exceptional and secure platform. This achievement not only positions the organization as an innovative force and pioneer in the financial industry but also sets a new benchmark for information security within the FINTECH sector.



About Exclusive Markets

Exclusive Markets offers a powerful, secure, and transparent platform for investing in thousands of financial instruments. With an expert team committed to providing access to an extensive selection of powerful financial instruments, allowing traders to invest any way they like, Exclusive Markets continues to evolve and expand its products and services, always focusing on meeting its clients' needs.



Guided by core values of innovation, trust, and customer-centricity, Exclusive Markets has emerged as a global financial powerhouse dedicated to making exclusive investment opportunities accessible to traders worldwide.



Exclusive Markets' reliable trading technology, transparent fee structure, and competitive pricing enable traders to maximize their performance.

Company :-Exclusive Markets

User :- Exclusive Markets

Email :...

Url :-