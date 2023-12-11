Czechia Opposes Truce That Would Pave Way For Russia To Rearm - Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any decisions regarding ending the war and ensuring peace must be fully approved by Ukrainians and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, who spoke in an interview with RBC-Ukraine , published in Ukrainian, Ukrinform reports.

"I repeat every time I'm asked that any peace must be fully approved by Ukrainians. It cannot be imposed or dictated to Ukrainians. It must respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the top diplomat said.

Implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula will protect world from tyranny - Yermak

According to Lipavsky, he stands against anything similar to "Minsk agreement or some variation of the truce, which will only pave the way for Russia to rearm and prepare its armies for the next round in a few years."

The diplomat noted that he is not aware of any "activity" in the sense of peace talks in the near future. At the same time, he emphasized that the Czech Republic is an active supporter of President Zelensky's Peace Formula.

"We are the co-chairs of the number one group dealing with nuclear safety issues. And we see that Zelensky's peace plan is the way forward," Lipavsky stressed.

Kuleba cites Russia's breaches of agreements reached at int'l talks

As reported earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who spoke ahead of the EU foreign ministerial in Brussels, called for an increase in aid to Ukraine.