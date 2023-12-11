World Bank Study Recalibrates Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Trans-Caspian International Trade Route (TITR), a trade corridor running from China through Central Asia and the South Caucasus to Europe, has received increased attention since Western countries introduced sanctions against Russia in early 2022 for its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Its route goes from China through Kazakhstan, across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and then to Europe via Turkey or the Black Sea.

It is worth noting that this corridor is the broader result of Azerbaijan's own initiative with Kazakhstan to improve cross-Caspian trade flows, which began on a strictly bilateral basis over six years ago.

The TITR, colloquially called the“Middle Corridor,” has received significant attention from the international financial institutions (IFIs) – notably the Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD) – as well as from such national development organizations as the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to the IBRD's just-published study , the TITR saw a 33% increase in container traffic in 2022. However, this surge also highlighted the corridor's limitations. These include issues with border crossings, transshipments, and coordination challenges, all leading to long transport delays.

A decline of 37% in container traffic through the first eight months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022 has underlined the need for improvements.

As a result, with support from the IFIs, countries including Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan have initiated upgrades to enhance the corridor's efficiency. In November 2022, those three countries together with Turkey signed a“roadmap” that outlined priority actions and investments. Azerbaijan, in particular, has committed to significant investments in port and rail infrastructure to facilitate this roadmap.

Azerbaijan key

Azerbaijan's strategic location and developed infrastructure make it key to bridging Central Asia and Europe. The country has been proactive in collaborating with IFIs, leveraging its geographical advantage to enhance the corridor's functionality, and extending connectivity and transport ties even to Central Asian countries not formally part of the TITR, such as Uzbekistan.