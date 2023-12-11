Record-Breaking Nasar Clinches First Gold For Bulgaria In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bulgaria's Karlos May Nasar shattered two world records on his way to win the men's 89kg category and clinch his country's first gold medal at the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, yesterday.

The 19-year-old Nasar rewrote the senior world record in clean and jerk with an astounding 223 kg lift, surpassing the previous record of 222 kg held by Chinese weightlifter Tian Tao. That lift also renewed his own junior world record which the Bulgarian set on April 20 in Yerevan, Armenia. In fact, Nasar has renewed his own record five times since June 2022. He also holds the junior world records for snatch and total in his weight category.



Nasar yesterday lifted 170-223-393 to go three kilograms better than his closest rival Yeison Lopez Lopez of Colombia who recorded 180-210-390 to win the overall silver medal. Italy's Antonio Pizzolato lifted 170-210-380 to win the bronze.

North Korea's Ryol Kwang Ro won the silver in snatch, lifting 211 kg while Lopez Lopez came third with a 210kg mark.

In snatch, earlier, Lopez had topped the snatch rankings with his 180 kg lift, while Canadian Boady Robert Santavy came second with a 172. Keydomar Giovanni Sanchez of Venezuela was third lifting a kilogram less than Sanchez.

In the women's 71 kg, North Korea's Kuk Hyang Song won a trio of gold medals, topping all three categories with impressive lifts of 120-149-269. China's Guifang Liao came second in 116-148-264. USA's Olivia Reeves was overall third with 115-147-262. All three of them finished in the same order in snatch and clean and jerk.

Qatar's Fares Ibrahim during his last practice session yesterday, ahead of the event which will take place tomorrow.

Fares gears up for 102 kg showdown

Meanwhile, Qatar's Olympic gold winner Fares Ibrahim wrapped up his rigorous training sessions yesterday as he readies himself for the much-anticipated 102 kg competition at the Qatar Cup tomorrow.

Fares, Qatar's first ever Olympic gold winner, recently secured his official qualification for the Paris 2024 Games at the World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia,

The 25-year-old booked the Olympic ticket after recording a lift of 218kg in clean & jerk, taking silver medal in the contest. He lifted 170kg in snatch finishing on overall seventh position in the competition.

This upcoming appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be Fares' third consecutive participation in the prestigious event, following his feats at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and Tokyo 2020.