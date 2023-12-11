HKT Drives Global Expansion Of Over 30 Companies To 107 ASEAN Touchpoints

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2023 - As a prominent technology, media, and telecommunications leader in Hong Kong, HKT (SEHK: 6823) has leveraged its worldwide information and communication technology capabilities to extend the reach of over 30 Chinese companies to ASEAN markets in 2023 while facilitating multinational corporations' entry into mainland China, consolidating the Group's position as a springboard for Chinese and global enterprises seeking to venture into and outside of the China market.



During the year, Hong Kong deepened its cooperation with ASEAN states while their leaders reaffirmed their support for the city's accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), underscoring its unique position as a gateway to regional markets. Against this backdrop, HKT leveraged its geographical edge and international network coverage to empower the ICT expansion of over 30 mainland companies to 107 ASEAN touchpoints.



Meanwhile, HKT also emerged as an ideal springboard for Hong Kong and global enterprises entering the mainland market, particularly in the Greater Bay Area. This includes automotive industry players enticed by China's high consumer demand and strong government support such as tax incentives and relaxed foreign investment regulations, especially for new-energy vehicles. Harman and Brusa are among those who have leveraged our strategic network, all-round capabilities and policy-aligned resources to capture growing opportunities through efficient cross-boundaries digital transformation.



"HKT is dedicated to propelling the regional growth of Hong Kong enterprises and MNCs while accelerating the expansion of mainland Chinese companies into the global market," said Steve Ng, Managing Director, Commercial Group at HKT. "Supported by our digital solutions, particularly our software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), secure access service edge (SASE) and Enterprise Managed Services (EMS), these companies have achieved outstanding performance. Their success stories reaffirm HKT's unwavering commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver exceptional results for our valued clients."



HKT's extensive portfolio of innovative digital solutions encompasses Premium Internet, Wi-Fi, cybersecurity, cloud and more. For comprehensive information security protection, HKT deploys SASE value-added services on top of SD-WAN for mainland customers spanning tier-1 to tier-6 cities. Our EMS, backed by IT support experts, help clients navigate IT talent shortage. Supported by HKT's total digital solutions, enterprises are able to not only optimise their operations but also gain a competitive edge powered by innovation.



Dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions, HKT has earned prestigious accolades such as the "GBA Enterprise Awards 2022" from Hong Kong Business and "2022 Top-10 SD-WAN & SASE Outstanding Application Awards" from SDNLab. Recognised by Beijing Municipal as a "High and New Technology Enterprise", we remain committed to the latest innovative applications as an industry leader.



Success cases





Company

Description

Solutions & Benefits

Brusa

Swiss-based provider of electronic and mechanical components for



e-powertrain

High-quality virtual meetings and uninterrupted data transmission with seamless, reliable connectivity powered by HKT's SD-WAN, network facilities management service and Internet access.

Harman

Global provider of audio electronics and software solutions

Operations across 6 cities in mainland China and Hong Kong supported by HKT's MPLS network as underlying infrastructure.

FILA

Renowned international sportswear and lifestyle brand

HKT's SD-WAN service interconnects FILA offices in Hong Kong, China, Macau, and Singapore, optimising network deployment and reducing operational costs significantly.

Honour Lane Shipping (HLS)

Logistics service provider in China

Reduced costs for data centre and office connection across China, Southeast Asia and the US due to simplified network deployment, improved data transmission speed and reduced latency, enabled by HKT's SD-WAN service.



#HKT #HKTEnterpriseSolutionsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About HKT (SEHK: 6823) HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.For more information, please visit .LinkedIn: