Kalyana Karnataka MSME And Start-Up Conclave Begins In Kalaburagi Today

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kalaburagi, Dec 11 (KNN)

The Kalyana Karnataka MSME and Start-up Conclave 2023 to be held in Kalaburagi

on December 11.

The conclave is being organised by the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in association with Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum will inaugurate the conclave.

During the event, topics such as Branding and Marketing for MSMEs and Start-Ups, Start-up Ecosystem in India and Funding Options, Opportunities for Food Processing and Agri-Enterprises and Schemes and Incentives for MSMEs from Central and State governments will be discussed.

The conclave will honour nine eminent personalities - Sunil Patil Saradgi, Vasanth Kumar Chidri, Soumya Ganga, Rohan P. Shah, Siddhu Patil, Basawaraj G. Patil, Preetam Mehta, Chakor Mehta and Niju Uppin, for achieving excellence through entrepreneurship.

(KNN Bureau)