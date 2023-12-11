TN Govt Extends Relaxation For EB Bill Payment To MSME Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Dec 11 (KNN)

The Tamil Nadu Government has extended the relaxation for electricity bill payment to the micro small and medium enterprises till December 18.

Tangedco had earlier announced that those who had to pay the bill between December 4 and 7 can make the payment before December 18 without penalty.

Electricity minister Thangam Thennarsu has extended the relaxation for electricity bill payment to the micro small and medium enterprises.

As per reports, those who paid with penalty, the excess amount would be adjusted in the next billing cycle.



Electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday clarified that the relaxation would be extended to MSME sector too as they were also affected due to Cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile, T Nagar Residents Welfare Association has requested Tangedco to extend the last date to pay electricity bills for consumers to January 2024 as many were yet to get back to routine life after the cyclone.

(KNN Bureau)