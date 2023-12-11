Israeli military launches attack on southern city of Rafah, Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, killing 11

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military launched an attack on the southern city of Rafah as well as the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 11 civilians and causing injuries to numerous others.



Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, leading to the death of six Palestinians, predominantly children, and causing multiple injuries, as reported by a Palestinian news agency.



In a separate attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, five Palestinians lost their lives, including three children. The Al-Bassa neighborhood of Deir al-Balah was also struck, resulting in numerous injuries.



Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, and the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.



Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1, following the conclusion of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.



Since October 7, when the attacks began after a cross-border incident involving Hamas, nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 49,229 others have been injured in ongoing air and ground assaults on the enclave.

