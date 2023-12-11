Turkey successfully resolves 24-year electricity dispute in northern Kosovo

(MENAFN) Through determined efforts, Turkey has effectively resolved a prolonged electricity distribution dispute in Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo, an issue persisting since the end of the 1999 war.



Over the weekend, the Kosovo Electricity Distribution Company (KEDS), operated by Turkey’s prominent entities Limak and Calik in partnership with the Serbian company Elektrosever, finalized a contract. This agreement aims to address the long-standing electricity distribution challenges faced by Serb-majority municipalities, offering a pathway toward normalization between Kosovo and Serbia.



Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional matters, expressed approval of the contract signing between KEDS and Elektrosever in a statement issued on social media.



“This is an important step in implementing the (EU) -facilitated Energy Roadmap and on the path to normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Congratulations to all who made it possible!” Lajcak declared.



KEDS, in a statement, expressed its satisfaction with the signing of the contract aimed at normalizing electricity distribution in the northern Kosovo municipalities of North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok. The statement acknowledged the protracted and delicate nature of the process, extending congratulations to all parties involved.



