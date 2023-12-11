Bangladeshi opposition party clashes with police in Habiganj district, resulting in several injuries

(MENAFN) A clash erupted between members of a prominent Bangladeshi opposition party and the police during a demonstration in the eastern Habiganj district on Sunday, resulting in several injuries.



The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had organized a nationwide rally on International Human Rights Day to express solidarity with families of individuals deemed "missing" in recent years, whom the party alleges were taken into custody by government agencies.



According to the BNP's statement posted on Facebook, the clash ensued when police attacked party leaders and supporters as they formed a human chain to demonstrate solidarity with the families of the "missing people."



The party claims that at least 50 of its workers sustained injuries, including some with bullet wounds, and two journalists were also reportedly harmed in the police assault.



Contrary to the BNP's account, the police asserted that 10 officers were injured in the confrontation with BNP members. Subsequently, during a similar protest in the capital city, Dhaka, BNP leader Selima Rahman stated that over the past month, more than 20,000 BNP leaders and supporters had been arrested.



Family members participating in the protest demanded the return of their loved ones allegedly taken into custody by law enforcement and security forces.



In response to these events, the BNP declared a two-day nationwide strike beginning Tuesday, calling for an apolitical caretaker government to oversee the upcoming national election scheduled for January 7. It's worth noting that the neutral caretaker system was abolished by the Bangladesh parliament in 2011.

