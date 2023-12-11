France Plunges Into Abyss Through Its Incomprehensible Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS

Anyone who follows international politics can say with certainty that France is currently living through the worst period in its history. The country's foreign policy is conducted not based on the advice of state institutions and think tanks but based on random decisions. Due to its illogical policies, the defeats it received one after another on the continent of Africa were undoubtedly a heavy blow to both its economy and its international image. But apparently, Paris has not taken a lesson from it. They want to conduct a similar policy in the Caucasus.

So, at a time when the Garabagh conflict is over and the whole world is talking about peace, still arming and providing financial support to Armenia by France is quite mysterious.

First of all, it needs to be pointed out that when looking at history, one can witness France's intolerance and aggression towards Muslim countries throughout history. The genocide committed in Algeria is the peak of this policy. Only in 1945, 45,000 Algerians were killed in the city of Setif, and a total of 1.5 million people were slaughtered as a result of violent operations carried out by France. Considering that more than 90% of the population of Azerbaijan is Muslim, we can partially understand the policy of France. It should also be noted that this is not the first injustice committed by Paris against Baku. For example, during the first Garabagh War, Monte Melkonyan, leader of the Armenian terrorist ASALA terrorist organization, was released from a French prison and sent to Garabagh. It should be emphasized that the release of Monte Melkonia was not only an injustice against Azerbaijanis but also against the ordinary French citizens who had died and been injured during the terrorist attack at Orly airport. Today, it is still not possible to understand whether the early release of someone who committed a terror act in France and injured dozens of people was the result of the power of the Armenian lobby, or was it the result of France's hatred against Muslims.

The fact that France prefers Armenian citizens to its own citizens is not limited to only this. For example, pension reforms in France in 2023 have recently caused protests by pensioners. However, in such a period, France allocates financial and military aid to Armenia. Even though the economic situation in France is not good, it does not give up its financial support to Armenia.

Some see it as France's attempt to enter the South Caucasus. Supposedly, at a time when Russia is involved in the Ukraine crisis, the West will take Russia out of the Caucasus with the help of Pashinyan and enter the Caucasus under the leadership of France. Thus, France will gain in the South Caucasus what It lost in Africa. First of all, I want to note that in the South Caucasus, especially in Armenia, there is enough uranium, diamonds, gold, etc. to meet the demands of the French industry. In other words, this region is not as rich as Africa. More precisely, the South Caucasus can never replace what France has lost in Africa.

Secondly, there is only one dominant state of the South Caucasus, and it is Azerbaijan. Any state that wants to do any business in the Caucasus should regulate its relations with Baku.

Thirdly, Armenia itself has already realized that if it makes peace with Azerbaijan, Armenia's economy will grow enough and it will not need the alms given by France or other Western countries under the name of aid. Otherwise, they will still fail. As we know, the support given to Yerevan by the Western countries in the last 30 years was ultimately useless. The leadership of Armenia should understand that the West, especially France, wants to use them to bring an artificially created hotbed of war to the South Caucasus, and this does promise nothing good for Armenia at all. Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation, which began on September 19 and lasted for 24 hours, showed that France's support for Armenia is actually against Armenia itself.