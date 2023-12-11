Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Over Phone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Dec 11 (NNN-TASS) – Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, during a telephone conversation yesterday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The discussion focused on the critical situation in the Palestine-Israel conflict zone, in particular, the disastrous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” the Kremlin said.

Putin reaffirmed his principled position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its manifestations, deeming it essential to avoid such grave consequences for the civilian population, while countering terrorist threats.

Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict, according to the Kremlin.

They also expressed mutual interest in further cooperation on the evacuation of Russian citizens and their families, as well as, the release of Israelis held in Gaza.

Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts, the Kremlin said.– NNN-TASS

