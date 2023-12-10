Moscow Launches Campaign Of Larger-Scale Attacks Against Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation has likely moved on to a larger-scale concerted campaign aiming to degrade Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

That's according to the British Ministry of Defense , referring to intelligence reports, Ukrinform saw.

British intelligence recalls that on the night of December 7, for the first time since September 21, 2023, the Russians carried out a wave of powerful strikes on Kyiv and the central part of Ukraine using heavy bombers.

"This was probably the start of a more concerted campaign by Russia aimed at degrading Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the report said.

The British Ministry of Defense report said Russian aircraft, likely Tu-95s, had launched at least 16 air-launched cruise missiles from their typical operational area over the Caspian Sea. These were Kh-101 missiles (known as AS-23a KODIAK in NATO countries).

But, as noted in the report, most of these missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. And despite the fact that one person died as a result of the Russian attack, the damage inflicted was minimal.

