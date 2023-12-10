Iran, Azerbaijan Implement Important Projects On Int'l Transport, Transit- Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Iran and Azerbaijan are working on important projects related to international transport, logistics and transit along their shared borders, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Shahriar Afandizadeh said, Trend reports.

The deputy minister said that besides building a new bridge over the Astaracay River, they are also completing the construction of the Astara border terminal and repairing the old bridge over the same river.

Afandizadeh further said that another project involves building highway and railway bridges over the Araz River, which will link Aghband town in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district and Kalala village in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.

He added that this project will enhance the Araz road corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan's East Zangezur economic region to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The construction of a road bridge and border-customs infrastructure on the Araz river near Aghband town started on October 6, after laying the foundation. The bridge over the Araz River has a length of 216 meters and a width of 24.5 meters. It has 2 traffic lanes and 1 pedestrian lane on each side. A departure point that can accommodate at least 1,000 freight vehicles with 500 entries and 500 exits per day will be built on both countries' territories.

