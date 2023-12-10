Voting for Egypt's presidential election starts

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the voting process commenced for Egypt's presidential election, featuring four candidates, including the incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The election, spanning three days from 9 AM to 9 PM regional time, is expected to announce results on December 18.



While President al-Sisi is positioned as the frontrunner for a third term, his competitors are Farid Zahran, leader of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, head of the Egyptian Wafd party, along with Hazem Omar, leader of the Republican People's Party.



Across Egypt's 27 governorates, voting kicked off in 11,631 polling stations within 9,376 main electoral centers. Approximately 67 million eligible voters have the opportunity to participate.



The National Elections Authority has granted approval to 24 embassies, 67 diplomats, and 220 international observers from 14 foreign organizations, in addition to 68 local organizations and 22,340 personnel from six local NGOs overseeing the electoral process.



For Egyptians residing abroad, the voting process occurred from Dec. 1-3 at 137 headquarters of Egyptian diplomatic missions in 121 countries.



President al-Sisi secured his first and second terms in 2014 and 2018, with subsequent constitutional amendments extending the presidential mandate from four to six years and enabling him to seek a third term.



