Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' X account following poll results

(MENAFN) In a surprising move, Elon Musk has reinstated the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, referencing the outcome of a poll conducted on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The poll, initiated by Musk on Saturday, sought public opinion on whether Jones should have his account reinstated, with 70% of respondents favoring the return of the Infowars host. Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed advocate for free speech, announced the decision on Sunday, stating, "The people have spoken and so it shall be."



The restoration of Jones' account introduces a new layer of uncertainty for advertisers who had previously distanced themselves from X due to concerns about hate speech potentially being associated with their ads. This development also marks the latest instance of a controversial public figure regaining access to a banned social media account.



Jones, notorious for repeatedly claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, had his X account permanently banned in 2018 for abusive behavior. Musk's decision to reinstate Jones, despite his earlier reluctance, signals a major turnaround. Musk, who has previously expressed a firm stance against allowing Jones back on the platform, attributed the change to a commitment to protecting free speech rights.



Responding to a user's assertion that permanent account bans contradict the principles of free speech, Musk concurred, stating, "I find it hard to disagree with this point." Musk also indicated that X's Community Notes, a crowd-sourced fact-checking service, would swiftly address any Jones' posts requiring correction.



This move comes in stark contrast to Musk's previous stance when, last year, he publicly declared he would not permit Jones back on the platform, citing the exploitation of children's deaths for personal gain, politics, or fame as a factor influencing his decision.

