Empty Seats Forces Parliament Sessions To Be Adjourned

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Mostly empty seats forced Parliament sessions to be adjourned today (Sunday) when the debate on the second reading of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Finance Bill were to take place.

Parliament was adjourned today (10) at around 12.05 pm until tomorrow (11) at 9.30 am due to lack of quorum, the Parliament communications unit said.

The debate on the second reading of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Finance Bill was scheduled to be held from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm today.

However, according to the standing orders of Parliament, Opposition MP Nalin Bandara informed Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksa that there was a lack of quorum.

Accordingly, the Deputy Speaker adjourned Parliament until 9.30 am tomorrow (11) as the quorum was not present even after the division bell was rung for 5 minutes.

The quorum of Parliament required in terms of article 73 of the Constitution is 20 Members including the person presiding.

In terms of Standing Order 11 of the Parliament, if at any time the attention of the Speaker or any other Member presiding is directed to the fact that a quorum is not present, the Speaker or any other Member presiding shall order the division bells to be rung and if at the expiration of five minutes a quorum is not present, the Speaker or any other Member presiding can adjourn Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)