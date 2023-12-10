Ukraine Hopes Hungarian Carriers' Rally Not To Turn Into Border Checkpoint Blocking

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian freight carriers are set to start on December 11 a rally near the border with Ukraine, which the Ukrainian border guards hope will not turn into a blocking of border checkpoints.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Hungary reported that on December 11, around 11:00, a demonstration by their (Hungarian – ed.) carriers may begin, but, according to our Hungarian colleagues, no border blockade is expected," said Demchenko.

At the same time, he said that as of this morning, about 1,000 vehicles are waiting in line to cross into Ukraine from Hungary.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Hungarian freight carriers stated that they intend to block the Zahony - Chop checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, demanding that the preferences in cargo shipments that the EU introduced for Ukraine be revoked.