Enemy Launches 78 Strikes On Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched 78 strikes on 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region in the past day.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, Russian military launched 78 strikes on 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders used MLRS to fire at Mala Tokmachka and 7 UAVs to attack Huliaipole, Novodaryivka, Charivne, Chervone, and Mala Tokmachka," Malashko wrote.

Since full-scale invasion, 1,789 civilians killed inregion

It is noted that 70 artillery strikes hit the territory of Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Levadne, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Shcherbaky, Pryiutne, Malynivka, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni and other front-line towns and villages.

The enemy shelling damaged a residential building and a car. Civilians were not injured.

As reported, 17 settlements came under Russian fire in Zaporizhzhia region on December 8, a woman was killed.