Nasrat Haqparast Beats Australian Rival In UFC Fight

Nasrat Haqparast, the Afghan freestyle fighting athlete, secured an impressive victory in the largest freestyle fighting organization by knocking out his Australian opponent.

According to reports, the Afghan freestyle fighting athlete found himself in the ring early Saturday morning, facing off against Australia's Jimmie Mollarkey in the US-based UFC organization.

In the initial stages of the match, Haqparast managed to secure a“knockout” victory over his Australian opponent with powerful punches. This showdown between Haqparast and the Australian fighter took place in Las Vegas, USA, in the 70-kilogram weight class.

Prior to this, the Afghan freestyle fighting athlete had also defeated his American opponent in the UFC organization in Sydney, Australia.

He has participated in 20 professional fights so far, boasting a record of 15 wins and 5 losses.

With this win against his Australian rival in the UFC organization, Haqparast's tally of victories now stands at 8, with 4 losses in his fighting career within this organization.

It's worth mentioning that in 2017, he became the second Afghan fighter to join the UFC after Siyar Bahadurzada.

