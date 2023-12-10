Al Uqda Meet: Alouqa Grabs Ras Mlaiji Cup Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Ahmed S F Al Hajri-owned and trained Alouqa reigned supreme at the Al Uqda Racecourse sealing the Ras Mlaiji Cup triumph after a one length victory yesterday.

With Carlos Henrique in the saddle, the five-year-old gelding continued his fine form to record his fourth start this season, as he took the 2000m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap beating Al Rakaben Stud's Mukabr. Jockey Mohamed Moussa guided Dr. Fahad Salman F S Al-Hajri-trained four-year-old bay colt to the second place ahead of Three Quarter Racing's Haraiqu in the feature race.

Meanwhile, jockey Lukas Delozier completed a double as he guided Faraj Saleh M Al Otaibi's Veverka Py to 1300m Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80) for three-year-old+ win. The Mohamed Ghazali trained six-year-old bay horse defeated Abdulaziz Saleh al-Jaber's Habes. Earlier in the day, Delozier guided Haman to 2000m Purebred Arabian Novice Plate for three-year-old+ race.