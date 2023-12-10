LIVE UPDATES: Starvation Rampant In Gaza As Israel's Onslaught Continues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The death toll in Gaza nears 18,000 as Israel's onslaught continues in the Gaza Strip for over two months. The Palestinian news agency reported on Sunday that dozens of people have been killed and more are injured in air strikes on residential areas in the central areas of the besieged enclave.

Starvation is also rampant in the Strip amid dire conditions in packed shelters. The Deputy Director of the World Food Programme Carl Skau said that escalating Israeli attacks are hampering its ability to provide the necessities of people in Gaza.

“There's not enough food. People are starving,” WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following a visit to the besieged coastal strip on Friday.

Skau also stated that only a fraction of the necessary food is reaching the Gaza Strip, there is a lack of fuel, and no one is safe.

“Gazans are living packed into unhealthy shelters or on the streets as winter closes in, they are sick, and they do not have enough food,” he added.

[10: 15 Doha Time] At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Khan Younis

An Israeli air strike hit a house earlier today, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring dozens more, Wafa news agency reported quoting medical sources.

An unconfirmed number of people remain missing under the rubble in the west of Khan Younis.

A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike early on December 10, 2023. Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP

The city, now hosting tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by fighting in northern Gaza, has endured relentless shelling from the Israeli military.

[8 am Doha Time] Photojournalist describes scenes of loss and despair in Gaza

Gaza-based photojournalist Suhail Nassar said his work has become“flooded with themes of hunger and depression and fear” since Israel's assault on the besieged strip began in October.

“I used to shoot to take photos of the beauty of sunsets, the scenery, the details of daily life. The peace in which we used to live,” he told Al Jazeera.

“I used to [take photos] to express myself, my feelings. Whenever I felt sad, whenever I felt happy, I'd go and shoot and take photos. Now, unfortunately, I'm shooting war.”