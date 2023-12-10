Ukrainian watchdog says Pentagon attains oil products straight away from Russia

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, a Ukrainian maritime traffic watchdog has brought attention to a German-operated tanker, suggesting that it may have transported Russian petroleum products to Naval Station Norfolk, a significant United States military base. This alleged incident, if proven true, would be a violation of Washington's sanctions on Russia. Andrey Klimenko, the head of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies and editor of BlackSeaNews, a pro-Ukrainian news outlet covering maritime trade, made the claim, asserting that the tanker named Avenca had delivered 50,000 tons of petroleum products directly from the Russian port of Novorossiysk to Norfolk.



The tanker in question is operated by the German firm Chemikalien Seetransport (CST), and public shipping data indicates that it is designed to transport oil products and other chemicals. Currently located in the Southern Branch Elizabeth River, south of Norfolk, the Avenca's alleged delivery has raised eyebrows and prompted concerns about the efficacy of the sanctions imposed by Washington.



Andrey Klimenko expressed his incredulity at what he described as a "miraculous" delivery, noting that his reaction was one of sarcastic laughter rather than anger or disappointment. In a follow-up post, he mentioned the possibility that the Avenca might have carried UAN, a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate used as a fertilizer. While acknowledging that such chemicals are not sanctioned by the United States, Klimenko maintained skepticism about this alternative scenario.



This revelation follows a recent report by the Washington Post, which highlighted that petroleum products originating in Russia continued to enter the Pentagon's supply chain despite efforts by the United States and its allies to curtail Russian oil profits. The report cited an example involving a Greek supplier allegedly refining Russian-sourced crude, indicating a potential loophole in the enforcement of sanctions. As authorities investigate the claims surrounding the Avenca, questions arise about the effectiveness of measures in place to prevent the flow of sanctioned goods into sensitive military installations.



