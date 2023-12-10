Kuwait 37Th Gaza Relief Plane Heads To Al-Arish, Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The 37th Kuwait relief plane for the Gaza Strip left to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish on Sunday, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid and three ambulances organized by Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, in partnership with the International Islamic Charitable Organization and the Ayat Charitable Society.

In a statement to KUNA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Salam Charitable Society Dr. Nabil Al-Aoun, said that arrangements had been made with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Egyptian Red Crescent to send relief aid directly to Al-Arish warehouses at the Rafah crossing and deliver it to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Al-Aoun said that the relief aid came at the request of the Palestinian Red Crescent, especially in light of the severe decrease in all aspects of services and various materials in the Strip. (end)

