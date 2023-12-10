Zelensky Discusses Ukrainian Peace Formula With Cape Verde's PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with Cabo Verde's Prime Minister Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva invited this African country to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"On his way to Argentina to participate in the inauguration of the newly elected President Javier Milei, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cape Verde, Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva, which became the first meeting in the history of bilateral relations with this country," according to the Office of the President.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of Cape Verde's principled stand in supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemning Russian aggression, and specific steps taken by Cape Verde in support of Ukraine's international initiatives.

In particular, Cape Verde favored the resolution of the 11th emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly on March 2, 2022, on the support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the demand for Russia to cease aggressive actions and withdraw its troops from the country.

Earlier, Cape Verde supported the resolution of the UN General Assembly on March 27, 2014, urging countries around the world not to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea.

The president expressed his gratitude for the support, particularly in the UN, stating, "It is the voice of democracy that helps us, endorsing resolutions that are crucial."

The head of state invited Cape Verde's prime minister to join efforts in implementing Ukraine's Peace Formula. Special priority was given to the implementation of its particular points, the preparation for the fourth national security and foreign policy advisors' meeting, as well as the Global Peace Summit.

Zelensky thanked Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva for supporting the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian initiative and briefed him on the efforts to expand a new export corridor and establish grain hubs in Africa.

The head of state informed his interlocutor about Russia's unsuccessful attempts to hinder civilian navigation in the Black Sea, noting that after the restart of the alternative grain corridor, over 7 million tonnes of food had already been transported.

Both leaders also focused on intensifying Ukraine's engagement with African countries, enhancing cooperation within international forums, and agreed on the schedule of bilateral contacts in the near future. The President of Ukraine invited the head of the government of Cape Verde to visit Ukraine.

In May this year, Zelensky had a phone call with Cape Verde's President Jose Maria Neves for the first time.

