In Yevpatoria, Guerillas Expose Location Where Russians Store Howitzers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian partisans discovered a storage place for Russian D-30 howitzers in Yevpatoria.
The partisan movement Atesh reported about this on Telegram.
"In Yevpatoria, our agents ran a reconnaissance mission, during which they discovered the location where the D-30 howitzers were unloaded and parked. Ruscists store weapons just at the railway station, using civilians as a human shield," the report says.
In occupied Crimea
, Crimea
n Tatars oppressed most - ombudsman
It is said that coastal defense positions by the motorway and railway lines were also spotted.
The guerrilla movement provided the coordinates of the howitzers: 45.21416458690487, 33.36806731907246.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Crimea-based partisans exposed the location of a Russian military equipment cluster in Feodosia.
