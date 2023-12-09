In Yevpatoria, Guerillas Expose Location Where Russians Store Howitzers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian partisans discovered a storage place for Russian D-30 howitzers in Yevpatoria.

The partisan movement Atesh reported about this on Telegram.

"In Yevpatoria, our agents ran a reconnaissance mission, during which they discovered the location where the D-30 howitzers were unloaded and parked. Ruscists store weapons just at the railway station, using civilians as a human shield," the report says.

In occupiedn Tatars oppressed most - ombudsman

It is said that coastal defense positions by the motorway and railway lines were also spotted.

The guerrilla movement provided the coordinates of the howitzers: 45.21416458690487, 33.36806731907246.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Crimea-based partisans exposed the location of a Russian military equipment cluster in Feodosia.