Azerbaijan House In Brussels Issues Statement On Armenia's Landmine Terror In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan House in Brussels issued a statement on Armenia's
landmine terror in liberated territories, Azernews reports.
“We were saddened by the news that two Azerbaijani civilians -
Zamin Hasanli and Rahim Habibov were seriously injured as a result
of landmine explosion in Shusha and Fuzuli districts,” the
Azerbaijan House in Brussels said in a statement.
“It is obvious that Armenia – planted landmines continue to pose
a threat to human lives in Azerbaijan. In 2020, following the
44-day war, 340 individuals fell victim to mines in the newly
liberated territories,” the statement noted.
“We emphasize that the landmine issue stands as the primary
obstacle to the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Karabakh
and East Zangezur, hindering the safe and dignified return of
hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons to their
homes.
World Azerbaijanis call upon the global community to provide
widespread public support for recognizing humanitarian demining as
the 18th Sustainable Development Goal of the UN,” the statement
added.
