UN Secretary-General Welcomes Joints Statement By Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres
welcomes the joint statement issued by Armenia and Azerbaijan
announcing a series of confidence-building measures and reaffirming
their commitment to normalize bilateral relations, Azernews reports, citing Spokesperson for the UN
Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric.
“The United Nations encourages the parties to build on the
agreement to advance mutual confidence and secure long-term peace
for the benefit of their populations and the region,” the
spokesperson added.
On December 7, 2023, the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Armenia released a joint statement. Two countries
reconfirmed their intention to normalize relations and reach the
peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of
sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani
military servicemen,” the Joint Statement said.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supported the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic
of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern
European Group COP Bureau membership.
