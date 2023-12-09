FIA Prize-Giving 2023 In Baku Remembered For Its Magnificence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) One of the most anticipated events in the field of sports - the
International Automobile Federation (FIA) Prize-Giving Ceremony -
FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony was held in Baku for the first time.
The Baku presentation of this ceremony, which takes place in
different countries at the end of every year, was distinguished
from the others by its grandeur and gave the audience unforgettable
moments.
Those invited to the awarding ceremony organized in the Baku
Congress Center got acquainted with the exhibition of the cars that
won the FIA competitions in the lobby. In 2023, Formula 1, World
Rally Championship, World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), FIA World
Endurance Championship, Formula E, World Rallycross Championship (
World Rallycross Championship) cars driven by the winning pilots
were displayed.
The Prize-Giving ceremony held with the general partnership of
the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation was remembered by an unusual
stage presentation. For this purpose, the biggest hall of the Baku
Congress Center, where the ceremony was organized, was completely
transformed using specially selected design, light, and structures,
and a fantastic appearance was achieved.
The awarding ceremony held by the FIA over the years started
with the sounds of a car parade. However, this tradition has been
updated in the Baku presentation. The difference was that the FIA
anthem this time started with a modern, digital sound and great
visuals.
Unlike award ceremonies held in other countries, the Baku
Prize-Giving show was not only about awarding moments. It was also
a presentation of Azerbaijani culture, hospitality, rich cuisine,
and the Azerbaijani policy of living in peace and cooperation with
other peoples.
The unforgettable Baku show of the Prize-Giving ceremony
continued with the performance of the soloists of the Azerbaijan
State Folk Instruments Orchestra. Performers who appeared on the
stage in Azerbaijani national costumes presented the wonderfulness
of Azerbaijani music, which is a part of the culture of the
Azerbaijani people. The presentation demonstrated the possibility
of integration and cooperation through music, the only language
understood equally by all peoples of the world without
translation.
At the awarding ceremony, the native sounds of the folk song
"Yellow Bride", which is another integral part of Azerbaijani
national identity, touches the tenderest feelings of every
Azerbaijani, and is also recognized as the embodiment of
Azerbaijan's cultural heritage all over the world.
The program, built in the format of an interactive dialogue with
the audience, was a message about the importance of intercultural
dialogue. Thus, the importance of diversity and harmony between the
East and the West was once again conveyed through the synthesis of
musical motifs of different genres that were heard in the
presentation.
One of the unexpected moments of the show for the audience was
when drummers surrounded the entire hall and passed by the guests
with rhythms leading back to ancient times. It was these rhythms
that got the audience up from their tables in the hall where the
ceremony was held.
People's artists Alim Gasimov, Alikhan Samadov, Natig Shirinov
and their group, honored artists Aleksey Miltikh, Emil Afrasiyab,
Fargane Gasimova, Isfar Sarabaski, as well as the Folk Instruments
Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named
after Fikret Amirov, and the "Mirvari" dance ensemble performed at
the ceremony.
The performances of equilibrists Sabina Mammadova and Polina
Pravdina added additional color and impressive moments to the
program. That speech accompanying the performance of the musicians
created the image of the muse of artists. At the event, awards were
presented in various nominations for motor sports.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who appeared on the stage,
noted that this night is the night of winners and once again
congratulated those who won the competitions. He expressed his
gratitude to the city of Baku, which hosted the FIA General
Assembly and the awarding ceremony, and thanked for its
hospitality. Saying that he was happy to see everyone at the
awarding ceremony, the FIA president congratulated him on the
organization of the event at a high level.
Later, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, AAF President Anar
Alakbarov and others presented awards to the winners in various
nominations for 2023.
The president of Formula 1, Stefano Dominicali, awarded Sergio
Perez, the runner-up of Formula 1, who appeared on stage with the
words "I love Baku". Christian Horner, the winner of Oracle Red
Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, the winner of Formula 1, were
among those awarded.
At the awarding ceremony, not only current winners, but also
deceased champions who competed in various competitions in the past
were honored.
