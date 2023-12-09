FIA Prize-Giving 2023 In Baku Remembered For Its Magnificence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) One of the most anticipated events in the field of sports - the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Prize-Giving Ceremony - FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony was held in Baku for the first time.

The Baku presentation of this ceremony, which takes place in different countries at the end of every year, was distinguished from the others by its grandeur and gave the audience unforgettable moments.

Those invited to the awarding ceremony organized in the Baku Congress Center got acquainted with the exhibition of the cars that won the FIA competitions in the lobby. In 2023, Formula 1, World Rally Championship, World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), FIA World Endurance Championship, Formula E, World Rallycross Championship ( World Rallycross Championship) cars driven by the winning pilots were displayed.

The Prize-Giving ceremony held with the general partnership of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation was remembered by an unusual stage presentation. For this purpose, the biggest hall of the Baku Congress Center, where the ceremony was organized, was completely transformed using specially selected design, light, and structures, and a fantastic appearance was achieved.

The awarding ceremony held by the FIA over the years started with the sounds of a car parade. However, this tradition has been updated in the Baku presentation. The difference was that the FIA anthem this time started with a modern, digital sound and great visuals.

Unlike award ceremonies held in other countries, the Baku Prize-Giving show was not only about awarding moments. It was also a presentation of Azerbaijani culture, hospitality, rich cuisine, and the Azerbaijani policy of living in peace and cooperation with other peoples.

The unforgettable Baku show of the Prize-Giving ceremony continued with the performance of the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Folk Instruments Orchestra. Performers who appeared on the stage in Azerbaijani national costumes presented the wonderfulness of Azerbaijani music, which is a part of the culture of the Azerbaijani people. The presentation demonstrated the possibility of integration and cooperation through music, the only language understood equally by all peoples of the world without translation.

At the awarding ceremony, the native sounds of the folk song "Yellow Bride", which is another integral part of Azerbaijani national identity, touches the tenderest feelings of every Azerbaijani, and is also recognized as the embodiment of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage all over the world.

The program, built in the format of an interactive dialogue with the audience, was a message about the importance of intercultural dialogue. Thus, the importance of diversity and harmony between the East and the West was once again conveyed through the synthesis of musical motifs of different genres that were heard in the presentation.

One of the unexpected moments of the show for the audience was when drummers surrounded the entire hall and passed by the guests with rhythms leading back to ancient times. It was these rhythms that got the audience up from their tables in the hall where the ceremony was held.

People's artists Alim Gasimov, Alikhan Samadov, Natig Shirinov and their group, honored artists Aleksey Miltikh, Emil Afrasiyab, Fargane Gasimova, Isfar Sarabaski, as well as the Folk Instruments Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov, and the "Mirvari" dance ensemble performed at the ceremony.

The performances of equilibrists Sabina Mammadova and Polina Pravdina added additional color and impressive moments to the program. That speech accompanying the performance of the musicians created the image of the muse of artists. At the event, awards were presented in various nominations for motor sports.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who appeared on the stage, noted that this night is the night of winners and once again congratulated those who won the competitions. He expressed his gratitude to the city of Baku, which hosted the FIA General Assembly and the awarding ceremony, and thanked for its hospitality. Saying that he was happy to see everyone at the awarding ceremony, the FIA president congratulated him on the organization of the event at a high level.

Later, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, AAF President Anar Alakbarov and others presented awards to the winners in various nominations for 2023.

The president of Formula 1, Stefano Dominicali, awarded Sergio Perez, the runner-up of Formula 1, who appeared on stage with the words "I love Baku". Christian Horner, the winner of Oracle Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, the winner of Formula 1, were among those awarded.

At the awarding ceremony, not only current winners, but also deceased champions who competed in various competitions in the past were honored.

