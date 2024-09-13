$24 Million Allocated As Emergency Aid Package To Support Lebanon: UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The United Nations (UN) has announced allocation of USD 24 million as an emergency aid package from the Humanitarian Fund to support Lebanon, especially the most vulnerable groups and those affected by the war in the south.

In a statement on Friday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza, said that the funding comes at a time when Lebanon is facing "unprecedented challenges" that have overwhelmed the country's ability to adapt to them.

He added that the funding will provide urgent support to the most needy people, including food, shelter, health care, water, sanitation and protection.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator noted that the funding will be divided as follows: USD 10 million for emergency relief for those affected by the war in the south; USD 13 million to support vulnerable communities across the country; and USD 1 million allocated to enable local non-governmental organizations to respond to the multi-faceted crisis facing Lebanon.

Riza called on the international community to provide urgent support for humanitarian efforts in Lebanon, where only 25 percent of this years humanitarian appeal has been met so far, warning that the long-term consequences for vulnerable groups are particularly worrying as the escalation of hostilities in southern Lebanon continues, leading to further displacement, school closures, and strain on healthcare services as basic services near collapse.

The Lebanon Humanitarian Fund allocated USD 4.1 million in November last year and this response was reinforced in February 2024, when the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund allocated an additional USD 9 million to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable population in Lebanon, particularly in the south. (QNA)

Beirut: The United Nations (UN) has announced allocation of USD 24 million as an emergency aid package from the Humanitarian Fund to support Lebanon, especially the most vulnerable groups and those affected by the war in the south.

In a statement Friday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza, said that the funding comes at a time when Lebanon is facing "unprecedented challenges" that have overwhelmed the country's ability to adapt to them.

He added that the funding will provide urgent support to the most needy people, including food, shelter, health care, water, sanitation and protection.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator noted that the funding will be divided as follows: USD 10 million for emergency relief for those affected by the war in the south; USD 13 million to support vulnerable communities across the country; and USD 1 million allocated to enable local non-governmental organizations to respond to the multi-faceted crisis facing Lebanon.

Riza called on the international community to provide urgent support for humanitarian efforts in Lebanon, where only 25 percent of this years humanitarian appeal has been met so far, warning that the long-term consequences for vulnerable groups are particularly worrying as the escalation of hostilities in southern Lebanon continues, leading to further displacement, school closures, and strain on healthcare services as basic services near collapse.

The Lebanon Humanitarian Fund allocated USD 4.1 million in November last year and this response was reinforced in February 2024, when the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund allocated an additional USD 9 million to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable population in Lebanon, particularly in the south.