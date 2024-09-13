GDC Anantnag Bags 'Best College Award' By IIT Bombay

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Degree College, Anantnag, has been honored with the 'Best College Award' by the FOSSEE GIS project, IIT Bombay. The award recognizes the institution's exemplary work in geospatial and its adherence to the National Geospatial Policy 2022 and the Indian Space Policy 2023. The award.

The jury/ organizing committee of the National Geospatial Awards 2024 (Edition 01) will honor the college with the“National Geospatial Faculty Fellow Award”, during the 'Open Source GIS Day' celebrations at IIT Bombay on September 15, 2024.

The National Geospatial Awards 2024 (Edition 01] is an initiative of the FOSSEE (GIS) project, IIT Bombay which is organized under the aegis of the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT), Ministry of Education, Government of India. The key objectives of the 'National Geospatial Awards 2024' are to honor the enablers of Geospatial Technology in India, cutting across professions (Institutions, Faculty, Industry professionals, Individuals, etc), along with celebrating the spirit of Open Source Geospatial/ GIS tools which has empowered stakeholders and policymakers to adopt the latest technologies that align with the 'National Geospatial Policy 2022', and the 'Indian Space Policy 2023'. All the initiatives ( of the FOSSEE GIS project' mandates the use of Indian satellite data, solving India specific problem statements, along with the use of Free/ Open Source software, adherence to the National Geospatial Policy 2022 and the Indian Space Policy 2023, etc.

