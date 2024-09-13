One Killed, Seven Injured In Zionist Airstrike On Lebanese Town

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 14 (NNN-NNA) – One person was killed and seven others were yesterday, in a Zionist on a residential apartment, in the town of Ahmadieh in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The military sources, said that, a Zionist drone fired two air-to-ground missiles at a residential apartment, in a two-story building, at the western entrance of Ahmadieh, partially destroying the building. The attack resulted in one death and seven injuries, including four children.

The sources added that, local authorities had transferred the injured to a hospital in the Western Bekaa region.

The sources also said, Zionist warplanes and drones conducted 10 airstrikes on seven villages and towns in southern Lebanon yesterday, while Zionist artillery shelled 10 towns in the region.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in separate statements that, it attacked the Philon base, a base for the 210th Division of the Zionist Defence Forces, with drones, and bombed the main air defence missile base of the Zionist Northern Command, at the Berea barracks, with Katyusha rockets.– NNN-NNA