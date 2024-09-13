ADB Approves 320 Million USD Loan To Enhance Climate Resilience, Upgrade Roads In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 14 (NNN-APP) – The Asian Development (ADB), approved a 320-million U.S. dollar-loan, to support the rehabilitation of roads in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, enhancing safe and all-weather connectivity in rural areas, and climate resilience, the ADB said, yesterday.

The loan will help upgrade around 900 km of rural roads in the province, that are susceptible to floods and are in poor condition, covering key routes that remote communities to education, care, and markets, the ADB said in a statement.

The project included measures to incorporate climate-resilient design, road safety enhancement, and sustainable maintenance practices, the ADB statement said.

“Annual rainfall and temperature patterns have significantly increased in parts of the province, and the lack of resilient infrastructure, escalated the impact of disasters on people and livelihoods,” said the ADB, adding that, flooding events since 2010 have substantially damaged the road network, hampering connectivity and escalating transportation costs.

The project will offer technical and financial support, to assist the provincial government in preparing long-term targeted interventions that will enhance the climate resilience and sustainability of the province's road network, it said.– NNN-APP

