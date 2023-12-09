Pwc CEE Tax, Legal, And People Practice Transforms With Harvey Legal AI

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) PwC Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), which includes PwC Azerbaijan, announces the integration of the cutting-edge Legal AI tool, Harvey, across the region. PwC professionals gain exclusive access to this Generative AI Legal assistant, powered by OpenAI and ChatGPT technology.

Harvey leverages natural language processing, machine learning, and data analytics to revolutionize legal work, providing insights and recommendations. PwC professionals benefit from expedited solutions identification while ensuring thorough oversight.

The strategic alliance between PwC and Harvey AI, announced in March 2023, is now implemented by PwC CEE, reinforcing the commitment to human-led and tech-enabled solutions aligned with The New Equation.

Jan Waclawek, PwC CEE Tax, Legal, and People Services Leader, expressed his excitement about leading the regional work transformation with Harvey AI, saying the goal is to provide clients with superior, quicker, and more intelligent solutions.

Integration of Harvey AI offers various advantages for clients:

Enhanced Legal Solutions: PwC's professionals will deliver technology-enabled legal solutions across areas like contract analysis, regulatory compliance, claims management, due diligence, and broader advisory services.

Streamlined Legal Processes: Collaboration with Harvey optimizes in-house legal processes, enhancing efficiency.

AI Model Development: PwC explores opportunities to develop proprietary AI models with Harvey for tailored products and services across Tax, Legal, and People.

Hugh Owen, PwC CEE Legal Business Solutions Leader, sees the synergy between human capabilities and AI innovations and anticipates this collaboration marks a new era of efficiency, accuracy, connectivity, and high standards of legal services at PwC, embodying proactive change.