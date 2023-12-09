Pwc CEE Tax, Legal, And People Practice Transforms With Harvey Legal AI

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) PwC Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), which includes PwC
Azerbaijan, announces the integration of the cutting-edge Legal AI
tool, Harvey, across the region. PwC professionals gain exclusive
access to this Generative AI Legal assistant, powered by OpenAI and
ChatGPT technology.
Harvey leverages natural language processing, machine learning,
and data analytics to revolutionize legal work, providing insights
and recommendations. PwC professionals benefit from expedited
solutions identification while ensuring thorough oversight.
The strategic alliance between PwC and Harvey AI, announced in
March 2023, is now implemented by PwC CEE, reinforcing the
commitment to human-led and tech-enabled solutions aligned with The
New Equation.
Jan Waclawek, PwC CEE Tax, Legal, and People Services Leader,
expressed his excitement about leading the regional work
transformation with Harvey AI, saying the goal is to provide
clients with superior, quicker, and more intelligent solutions.
Integration of Harvey AI offers various advantages for
clients:
Enhanced Legal Solutions: PwC's professionals
will deliver technology-enabled legal solutions across areas like
contract analysis, regulatory compliance, claims management, due
diligence, and broader advisory services.
Streamlined Legal Processes: Collaboration with
Harvey optimizes in-house legal processes, enhancing
efficiency.
AI Model Development: PwC explores
opportunities to develop proprietary AI models with Harvey for
tailored products and services across Tax, Legal, and People.
Hugh Owen, PwC CEE Legal Business Solutions Leader, sees the
synergy between human capabilities and AI innovations and
anticipates this collaboration marks a new era of efficiency,
accuracy, connectivity, and high standards of legal services at
PwC, embodying proactive change.
