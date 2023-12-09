AJMI Signs Deal With CICC For Media Training And Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Media Institute (AJMI) signed a cooperation agreement with the China International Communication Center (CICC), covering areas of media training and development.

The memorandum was signed by Hamad Al Hawal, Manager of Planning and Projects at the Al Jazeera Media Institute, on behalf of Eman Al Amri, the Institute's Director.

Representing the China International Communication Center was Deputy Director of the Center Jing Shuqing in the presence of officials from the network and the Chinese center, along with representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Doha.

After signing the agreement, Hamad Al Hawal stated,“We are pleased with this step, which falls within the framework of the institute's strategy to enhance and increase cooperation with international media institutions to develop media competency skills.”

Al Houl also expressed hope that this agreement would open new avenues for collaboration with Chinese institutions operating in the media field. He added that the partnership would focus on offering joint training programs, enhancing research and development in the field of media education, and exchanging experiences and creative ideas.

Deputy Director of the China International Communication Center Jing Shuqing expressed his delight with the agreement, noting that this visit is his second, following his visit to the Al Jazeera Media Network, specifically the Al Jazeera Media Institute, in 2019.

During that visit, he familiarised himself with the institute's prominent training services, specialised experts, and various activities. He expressed his hope for expanding bilateral relations with the institute in the future.