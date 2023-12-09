UDST Raises QR64,853 During Charity Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) secured the leading position in fundraising QR64,853 during Charity Week, an international unity project that brings people together from across the globe to fundraise for orphans and children in underserved communities based upon shared Islamic and humanitarian values.

Conducted in affiliation with Education Above All, more than 23 educational institutions in Qatar participated in this initiative.

UDST students led the fundraiser week in collaboration with the Student Engagement Department, a division of Student Affairs, and they successfully involved the entire UDST community by implementing innovative activities and appealing initiatives.



Dr. Salem Al Naemi, UDST President commended this achievement and said:“It is heartwarming to observe our community coming together for a noble purpose, and to see that the University's role extends beyond mere education. By instilling human values, the University is shaping the personalities of its students, helping them evolve into leaders who excel not just in their academic fields but also in community support, becoming valuable contributors to society.”

Dr. Christopher Bridges, Vice President of Student Affairs at UDST, said:“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the UDST Charity Week student team. The tireless dedication and exceptional teamwork displayed by them was truly commendable. Charity Week is a testament to the compassion and commitment of our students. I am immensely proud of their selfless contributions, and the positive impact they've made. This accomplishment underscores the spirit of community, generosity, and compassion that defines UDST. I look forward to witnessing the continued success of our students in future endeavors and welcome the prospect of Charity Week returning to UDST next year, further enriching the spirit of philanthropy and collaboration on our campus.”

This year, the Qatar Charity Week Team, which involved many prominent schools, colleges, and universities in Qatar, collectively raised the largest sum compared to other participating countries globally. An impressive total of QR388,992 was gathered, doubling the amount raised in 2022. The UDST Charity Week core team consisted of students from different Colleges: Sumaiya Rizwan, Nusrat Reda, Bakr Amr, Aaima Baig, Atya-ur-Rehman Said, Abdelillah Benhalima, Rashida Naz and Ezzat Shabbir. Every student was assigned a specific role to ensure the success of the event.

Sumaiya Rizwan, UDST Charity Week Representative, said:“As the proud representative of Charity Week 2023, I am exhilarated by the overwhelming success and impact of this year's events. Witnessing the collaborative spirit of our student volunteers in the diverse activities and the outpouring of generosity by the UDST community has been truly inspiring. It's overwhelming to see the collective efforts of students spanning eight countries, resulting in a total fundraising amount exceeding QR12m.

“I am proud to have been a part of this initiative, grateful for the new friends and memories we all made, and can't wait to welcome Charity Week back to UDST next year.”