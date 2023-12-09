Mappls KOGO Partners With Zoomcar For Amping Up Its AI-Powered Travel Adventures

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 08 December 2023: In a significant move poised to disrupt the travel and mobility landscape, Mappls KOGO, India's only AI travel expert app, has joined forces with Zoomcar, the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets to offer their customers an unparalleled travel experience.



Mappls KOGO is one of the leading AI travel expert apps in India, offering bookable travel recommendations that save users both time and money. With its dynamic AI technology, Mappls KOGO has emerged as a true pioneer in the realm of travel discovery for anyone looking to step out of the home. Zoomcar on the other hand, empowers host entrepreneurs to safely and easily share their cars to earn additional passive income. Guests in the Zoomcar community enjoy a diverse, affordable selection of cars to unlock memorable driving experiences with friends and family. The synergy between the two platforms goes beyond what each platform can offer on its own, combining the expertise of Mappls KOGO in travel and the mobility prowess of Zoomcar to provide users with unprecedented ease and flexibility.



This collaboration is well-timed as travel enthusiasts around India embark on journeys during the festive season. Customers will also witness an effortless integration of Mappls KOGO's AI-driven features in this partnership to further enhance their experience. It will offer them the best of both worlds by combining the robust functionality of the Zoomcar app with the convenience of booking through KOGO, all while leveraging the intelligent capabilities of KOGO's AI Trip maker for truly comprehensive and user-friendly travel solutions. Whether they're crafting an itinerary or managing self-drive car experiences, this partnership will provide a seamless, all-in-one solution for all users' travel needs.



Raj K Gopalakrishnan, CEO and Co-founder of Mappls KOGO said, "Imagine the unparalleled offering that we are bringing to our users when it comes to travel in India. Not only are we equipping them with on-the-spot personalised travel itineraries, real-time travel data, competitively priced stay and flight booking options, but now are also bringing them access to offbeat travel destinations which they are largely unaware of, along with the means to reach those - Zoomcar self-drive. This is an offering like no other, and it's here to revolutionise the travel industry. We're all set to take travellers on a journey they've never experienced before."



Mappls KOGO's AI-enabled features such as its unique Trip Maker and Kogonaut provider travellers with distinctive recommendations, while Zoomcar's seamless booking system and premium car range cater to their specific travel needs. This partnership creates a comprehensive travel ecosystem, in sync with the trends of responsible travel and shared mobility, providing travellers with an all-encompassing experience. Additionally, as part of this partnership, Mappls KOGO will be extending the exclusive KOGO X membership to Zoomcar users at a very special price, further enhancing the value of their trips with the exclusive perks.



Praveer Kochhar, Co-founder and CTO of Mappls KOGO remarks, "We are excited to partner with Zoomcar to amplify the overall travel experience that we bring to our users by creating an offering like none other. This association comes as a game-changer in the travel industry - together we aim to unlock new possibilities for our users who have so far only been exposed to limited travel options across India, we are here to change the way India plans its travel."



Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar said "At Zoomcar we continue to focus on transforming urban mobility across emerging economies and are delighted to partner with Mappls KOGO to bring innovative, mobility solutions to our guests. As trusted travel partners for customers across the country, we see great synergies in this partnership "



This strategic partnership will not only add car sharing to an already burgeoning ecosystem of the platform but will also exemplify the unwavering commitment of both Mappls KOGO and Zoomcar to continuous innovation and an enhanced customer experience in the ever-evolving realm of travel.





About Mappls KOGO:



Founded in 2020, Mappls KOGO is an AI travel expert app redefining travel experiences by providing easy and efficient travel discovery and planning. From local outings to long trips, the AI Trip Maker and intelligent search feature curate incredibly detailed plans in minutes, revealing hidden gems only experts know about. Mappls KOGO has emerged as one of the most digitally advanced platforms in the tech-travel industry, providing travellers with personalised travel experiences while saving them time and money. The app has a vast bookable travel ecosystem with more than 17 million data points that include flights, over 1 million hotels, 300,000+ experiences, 20,000+ detailed itineraries, and extensive route information, which eliminates the need to juggle multiple sites for searching, planning, and booking. It empowers users through its chat based AI-powered personal travel expert, Kogonaut, to guide them through each step. KOGO X, the member-first programme, is transforming the travel industry by ditching all frills, surge pricing, and commissions, bringing unheard-of prices to members.





About Zoomcar



Zoomcar is the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, with over 20,000 cars on its technology-driven platform across India, Indonesia, and Egypt. Zoomcar empowers host entrepreneurs to safely and easily share their cars to earn additional passive income. Guests in the Zoomcar community enjoy a diverse, affordable selection of cars to unlock memorable driving experiences with friends and family. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar employs over 250 people and operates in over 45 cities across India, Indonesia, and Egypt. Uri Levine, the co-founder of mobility unicorns Waze and Moovit, currently serves as Zoomcar's Chairman of the Board.







User :- Meghna Bose

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 - 81018 40962