Global PR Luminary, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Ignites Inspiration At International Public Relations Festival 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Public Relations Society of India orchestrated a grand spectacle of communication prowess with the International Public Relations Festival 2023 held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Convention Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.



As the premier national organization for Public Relations and corporate communication, the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) has been dedicated to strengthening the nation through the creation of positive waves via effective communication and building trust bridges,” remarked Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President PRSI. He further highlighted PRSI's commitment to showcasing the G20 presidency, leaving no stone unturned in amplifying the impact of their leadership.



The occasion was marked by the celebration and recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of Public Relations.“Today is the day when we will honor the stalwarts of this industry,” added Dr. Ajit Pathak.



A beacon in the realm of Public Relations, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, graced the event with his profound insights. In his address, he shed light on the crucial importance and necessity of Public Relations in contemporary society. Dr. Marwah also emphasized the concept of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar) and its profound meaning in the context of fostering effective communication.



The distinguished gathering also heard enlightening perspectives from eminent speakers, including H.H. Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji of Parmath Niketan, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha, and Naresh Bansal, Member of Rajya Sabha. Each speaker brought unique insights to the forefront, contributing to the wealth of knowledge shared at the International Public Relations Festival 2023.



The event stood as a testament to the power of communication in shaping perceptions, building bridges, and fostering trust, echoing the overarching theme of the festival. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence added a touch of global luminescence, inspiring professionals and enthusiasts alike to strive for excellence in the dynamic field of Public Relations.





