The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 To Be Held In London On Jan 15

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, honouring the outstanding members of the world's most popular sport, will take place on January 15, 2024 in London.

The nominees for The Best FIFA Women's Player, The Best FIFA Men's Player, The Best FIFA Women's Coach, The Best FIFA Men's Coach, The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper, The FIFA Puskás Award and The FIFA Fan Award were announced in September 2023.

From these shortlists, three finalists in the majority of categories will be selected by an international jury comprising of four groups: national team coaches, national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website, with over one million fan votes recorded worldwide.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each count for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group, with the finalists due to be announced via FIFA's digital platforms over the coming weeks, and the winners then crowned at a glittering ceremony in London on January 15, 2024.

The FIFA Puskás Award finalists are determined by a combination of fan votes and expert panelists, while the The FIFA Fan Award winner is decided solely by fan voting on FIFA from the initial list of three nominees.

The Best FIFA Football Awards reward the standout candidates in each field, regardless of championship or nationality, for their respective achievements during the designated qualifying period. They not only represent the game's highest honour for coaches and players, but are a celebration in which football fans are recognised.

January's event will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2017 and 2018 award ceremonies were staged in the city.



The following awards will be presented at the ceremony:

.The Best FIFA Women's Player

.The Best FIFA Men's Player

.The Best FIFA Women's Coach

.The Best FIFA Men's Coach

.The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

.The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

.FIFA Puskás Award (awarded for the best goal of the year)

.FIFA Fan Award

.FIFA Fair Play Award

.FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11

.FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11