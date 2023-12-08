Kazakhstan To Supply 150,000 Tonnes Of Oil To Germany Via Druzhba Pipeline In Dec

(MENAFN- AzerNews) JSC KazTransOil plans to supply 150,000 tonnes of oil to Germany
in December 2023, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
"In December 2023, JSC KazTransOil plans to supply 150,000
tonnes of Kazakh oil to Germany. In January-November 2023, the
volume of transported Kazakh oil through the main oil pipeline
system of PJSC Transneft in the direction of the Adamova Zastava
oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany totaled 843,000
tonnes," the company reported.
Transiting occurs as part of the agreement between the Kazakh
and Russian governments, dated June 7, 2002.
Kazakhstan began supplying oil to Germany through the Druzhba
pipeline as part of diversifying its oil export routes.
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil has a quota for 2023 from Russia's
Transneft to pump 1.2 million tonnes of oil to Germany, and the
first consignment arrived in February 2023.
As reported in August, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO),
which operates the Karachaganak field development, plans to pump
1.2 million tonnes of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in 2024.
At the end of October, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam
Satkaliyev said that Kazakhstan could boost oil exports to Germany
via the Druzhba pipeline from 1.2 million tonnes to 2 million
tonnes per year, with the final volume to be determined after
negotiations.
JSC KazTransOil, part of KazMunayGas National Company, is a
natural monopoly in the sector of oil transportation through
pipelines.
