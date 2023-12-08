Zelensky, Kallas Discuss Importance Of EU Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas to discuss the importance of maintaining EU's political and financial support for Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"In the wake of Russia's morning attempts to hit Ukrainian civilian infrastructure with missiles, I emphasized the importance of further strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This task is particularly relevant for the frontline regions of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Odesa, where it will help protect both the city and the grain corridor," Zelensky wrote.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky also informed Kallas about Russia's unsuccessful attempts to obstruct commercial navigation in the Black Sea.

He noted that, despite all the efforts on the part of the Russian Federation, after the launch of the alternative "grain corridor" in the Black Sea, more than 7 million tons of cargoes have already been shipped through it.

The president and the prime minister of Estonia also discussed the importance of maintaining the EU's political and financial support for Ukraine, as well as the unity of the European Union in view of the expected decisions of the European Council summit regarding the opening of accession negotiations and the provision of EUR 50 billion in financial support. Ukraine, for its part, is fulfilling all its obligations undertaken before the EU.

Separately, the parties focused on joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation and cooperation in the field of cyber security.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council open negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.

On December 14, the European Council should consider the issue of launching the talks on Ukraine's accession.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the European Union will follow up on its promise to start negotiations on Ukraine's European integration in response to the nation's full implementation of all the recommendations put forward by the European Commission.

