Azerbaijani FM Reviews Regional Goings-On With Estonian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Estonian Foreign Minister
Margus Tsahkna had a telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry told Trend .
During the phone call, they covered current regional processes
as well as current bilateral cooperation agenda items.
The ministers stressed the necessity of intensifying bilateral
political dialogue and mutual visits for the ongoing development of
bilateral relations.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Estonian counterpart on the
prospects of the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian
relations, as well as initiatives to promote peace and stability in
the region and trust between the two nations. It was underlined
that, following the end of Armenian armed forces' presence in
Azerbaijani territory as a consequence of local anti-terrorist
measures, there is a large possibility for meaningful progress in
the peace process.
During the phone call, the parties also discussed other regional
and bilateral topics of mutual concern.
