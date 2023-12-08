Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at 21:00 (GMT+4) 45 kilometers southeast of the Astara station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

No tremors were felt.