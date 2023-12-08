               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea


12/8/2023 3:09:54 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at 21:00 (GMT+4) 45 kilometers southeast of the Astara station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

No tremors were felt.

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107562324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search