Qatar Welcomes Danish Parliament's Adoption Of A Law Prohibiting Inadequate Treatment Of Religious Texts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark's adoption of a law prohibiting inadequate treatment of religious texts, and expressed its hope that this legislation shall constitute a deterrence leading to the reduction of hate speech against religions, including Islamophobia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation for the Danish Parliament's response to the calls to prevent the burning of the Holy Quran.

At the same time, it looked forward to adopting similar legislations from the parliaments of countries which have witnessed the burning of copies of the Holy Quran. This shall thereby contribute to the cessation of crimes fuelling hatred, inciting violence and threatening peaceful coexistence amongst peoples.

The Ministry renewed Qatar's full support to the values of tolerance, and its desire to establish the principles of international peace and security through dialogue and understanding.