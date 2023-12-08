Punjab Govt To Launch Doorstep Delivery Of 43 Services From Dec 10

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Dec 8 (KNN)

Punjab Government to launch 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwar' scheme on December 10 to provide services to people at their doorstep.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann informed the state government's decision on Thursday.

The government 2 citizen (G2C) services will include issuance certificates of birth and death, income, residence, caste, pensions, and payment of electricity bills.

CM Mann said the move will make it convenient for people to avail services.“The initiative will provide hassle-free



and straight access to G2C services with the launch of doorstep delivery,” he said.

As per reports, People could avail the service by calling a dedicated helpline, 1076, and scheduling an appointment at their convenience.



Applicants would be informed of documents required, fees applicable and others for the service to be availed. Citizens will receive an SMS with the list of documents required, and date and time of appointment.

Mann said specially trained staffers would visit homes or offices of the applicants at the scheduled time with tablets and complete necessary paperwork, collect fees and give an acknowledgement receipt with which the citizen may track their application.



“The scheme will also eradicate the role of middlemen,” he said.

Mann said elaborate arrangements would be made to facilitate thousands of pilgrims coming annually to pay respect during the 'Shaheedi Jor Mel'.



“Every year, lakhs of pilgrims visit this place during Shaheedi Sabha, so the state government is giving a complete facelift to this town,” he said, adding that the state government will not hold any celebration from December 20 to 30.

